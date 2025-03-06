Blake Lively has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. In a recent conversation with the Daily Mail, a former Gossip Girl crew member shared his experience working with Lively and claimed she ignored him on set with all her might. The production assistant who worked as a runner during the show’s episodes in Paris in 2010 has accused her of a dismissive behavioral pattern.

The 23-year-old Ewood was eager to gain experience in the TV industry at the time. He was tasked with delivering water bottles to the trailer for Lively and Leighton Meester, who were co-stars in the show. The crew member declared that Meester greeted him with lots of warmth. However, what made him feel small was the treatment he received from the It Ends With Us actress.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Ewood claimed that Blake Lively gave him silent treatment and said, “She didn’t respond or give any acknowledgment. It was as if I did not exist.” He further described her attitude as rude and shared, “She came across as a bully.” The former crew member continued, “With the crew, it was more about the way she was speaking to them, like they were toddlers. If she wasn’t getting what she wanted, she would start making a scene.”

In the same conversation, Ewood explained how he noticed a contrast in behavior between Leighton Meester and Blake Lively regarding interaction with fans. He said, “Leighton was always available when fans wanted pictures, but Blake didn’t have time.” The crew member also shared how he felt uncomfortable working around Blake Lively. He described his experience as challenging and recalled how she made fun of him in a passive-aggressive way. Meanwhile, Meester was kind to everyone on set, and he had a good experience working with her.

Working on the sets of Gossip Girl was a massive opportunity for Ewood. However, his excitement faded as he started doing shifts on the show. He even recalled that Leighton Meester asked him about his plans after the filming wrapped, but Lively never acknowledged him. He further claimed that even though Meester played the mean girl’s role in the show, Lively had those traits in real life.

Ewood opened up about the ordeal after Blake Lively got entangled in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. After she filed a lawsuit accusing him of s*xual assault, the actor sued her for $400 million. The actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have been going through chaos for the last few months amid the controversy.

