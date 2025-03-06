The world of James Bond has been shaken, and not in the classic martini style. It has already been reported that Amazon MGM Studios has taken the creative reins of the iconic franchise, and now long-time fans are left feeling betrayed and bracing for what they fear will be a “woke” reinvention of their beloved spy.

Amazon will officially gain creative control of the James Bond franchise in a new joint venture deal. Michael G. Wilson & Barbara Broccoli will remain co-owners of Bond but are stepping back to focus on other projects. pic.twitter.com/pM8VJv2q7h — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 20, 2025

The End Of An Era: The Broccoli Family Steps Back

The Broccoli family held firm control over Bond’s destiny for decades, maintaining the essence of the suave, ruthless agent who drinks hard, fights harder, and never stays in one place or with one woman for too long.

But now, with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepping back from active production duties, Amazon can steer 007 in a new direction. And if the internet reaction is anything to go by, that direction has many fans reaching for the ejector seat.

Fears Of A ‘Woke’ James Bond Takeover

Social media has erupted with concern, with predictions ranging from a politically correct makeover to an outright character assassination. One X one user predicted, “[James] Bond is dead as we know, Amazon will ‘WOKE’ this to death.” Another critic of the buy-up ranted on the web, “Well it’s going to be woke bond now… terrible.”

Bond is dead as we know, Amazon will "WOKE" this to death — martin sainty (@the_real_sainty) February 20, 2025

Well it's going to be woke bond now… Terrible — Josè (@SigmaTweeter) February 20, 2025

Yet another said about the deal, “Well, it happened. Amazon has, sadly, subsumed the James Bond franchise. Fortunately, we are licensed to rant.” Another simply stated, “This is the absolute end. Gonna be a gay, trans Bond. The woke brigade won’t be able to help meddling.”

Well, it happened.

Amazon has, sadly, subsumed the James Bond franchise.

Fortunately, we are licensed to rant: pic.twitter.com/RKbXCrgy1A — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) February 22, 2025

Who Will Become The Next James Bond?

The timing of this shake-up only amplifies the speculation about who will don the tuxedo next. With Daniel Craig’s departure after No Time to Die, the hunt for the next 007 is in full swing. Names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Theo James, and James Norton have been thrown into the mix, but Amazon’s influence could change the game entirely.

Fans have already expressed their disappointment in a post about the Amazon buy-up. “James Bond will be Disney-fied like Star Wars, MCU and Indiana Jones,” one user penned. “Lower quality streaming products, endless spinoffs, sequels, reboots… the whole lot. End of an era. Now we realize Daniel Craig was prescient: James Bond is dead.”

Another fearful 007 fan added, “A bit nervous about what Amazon will do going forward, but I am excited to get parties involved that will want to make more films – and potentially other media. A third critic agreed, “This will lead to terrible films. Sad day for Bond.”

Shocking that the EON era is officially over. This franchise has thrived for over six decades bc of this amazing group of people. I can only hope Amazon does right by 007. James Bond Will Return, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t leery. pic.twitter.com/zQS2etPnbi — DoubleOKevin (@KevBot_007) February 20, 2025

Whatever happens, one thing is clear. Bond fans are watching closely; if their worst fears come true, they won’t go quietly into the night.

