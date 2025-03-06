It is not unknown to anyone that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner once had a beautiful, romantic relationship. They were married from 2005 to 2015. However, after their divorce, they stayed friends and decided to co-parent their kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. For the past few months, there have been reports suggesting their rekindled romance. Recently, they were spotted celebrating their son’s 13th birthday and were pictured rather cozily, which fueled the rumors even more.

After parting ways with each other, Garner has been in a relationship with John Miller, and the Batman actor got married to his old love Jennifer Lopez. However, soon enough, their marriage also ended, and after that, Affleck found his ex-wife more reliable as he leaned on her during the tough times. Many media outlets reported that the ex-couple has gotten closer than ever. But does that mean they are rekindling their old flame? Scroll ahead to know the truth.

Recently, Ben Affleck was photographed grabbing Jennifer Garner affectionately by her waist during their paintball game session as she focused on a target at their kid’s birthday, sparking speculations about their romance. They were at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, Calif, and the Gone Girl actor pulled her in while she was seen accepting his embrace. They looked quite cozy and comfortable in the photographs. As soon as the reports started to surface about their rumored romance, a close source to the actress told Page Six that she is not interested.

The insider shared that even though Ben Affleck is “open” to the idea of rekindling their romance, “the feelings are not mutual” from both ends. The source further added that Jennifer Garner is very “happy” with her boyfriend John Miller (whom she has been dating since 2018), and “that’s just not where her head is at.” The insider continued, “Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment.”

While another source attested to the fact that Ben Affleck “would love another chance” with Jennifer Garner and “would be open to giving things another shot.” The source further added, “At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.”

The insider concluded by saying, “Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez]; he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter. Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John and would never come between them.”

Well, so far, there’s no truth to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance. But what are your thoughts about it? Do you think the Batman actor’s latest divorce is pushing him to choose the Daredevil actress?

