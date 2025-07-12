Sylvester Stallone has found one of his most successful TV roles in Tulsa King, a show quietly climbing the global streaming charts. It is not part of the Yellowstone universe, but comes from the same creative mind of Taylor Sheridan.

While Yellowstone holds strong, Tulsa King has taken its own lane, landing in the top 10 global charts on Paramount+, with fans from all over tuning in. As of July 11, 2025, it’s sitting at #8, not far behind Yellowstone at #3. At the top of the list are South Park and Mobland, while Blue Bloods, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and SpongeBob SquarePants also hold strong (per Flixpatrol).

Sylvester Stallone Plays A Mafia Boss

The series kicked off back in 2022 with Stallone playing Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mobster fresh out of prison who’s shipped off to Tulsa, Oklahoma. His mission is to build a new operation from scratch. He is joined by a solid cast including Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, and Garrett Hedlund. The show has built a steady and growing fanbase with over two seasons and nineteen episodes.

Tulsa King’s Upcoming Seasons & Spin-Offs

With Tulsa King’s third season filmed and ready, and a fourth already planned, the momentum does not seem to slow down. There is also a spin-off on the way named NOLA King, starring Samuel L. Jackson, who will first make his debut in the original series before leading his own chapter. Besides, new faces like Bella Heathcote and James Russo are also jumping in for Season 3.

A first look at Samuel L. Jackson with Sylvester Stallone on the set of Tulsa King. After this season, Jackson will be the lead in the spinoff series, NOLA King set in New Orleans. Filming is set to begin in February 2026. pic.twitter.com/EU3b6H3ofn — Tina Howell (@TinaHowellNOLA) June 26, 2025

Sylvester Stallone Invested In The Future Of Tulsa King

According to CBR, Stallone has made it clear that he is all in and recently shared how much the project means to him as he wrapped filming for Season 3. He is hopeful the story keeps going well beyond what’s already done. “All good things must come to an end. But we’re really happy with the show this season, a lot of surprises,” the Rocky star wrote on social media.

The fans agree as the show holds a strong 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has already broken several viewership records on the platform. Tulsa King has joined Sheridan’s growing list of global hits, standing tall next to titles like Landman and Yellowstone.

