Sylvester Stallone once made a jaw-dropping decision: he turned down a massive $34 million payday for Rambo IV in the late ’80s. And yet, two decades later, he did the movie anyway — for much less.

When Rambo III was about to hit theaters, studios were ready to keep the franchise rolling. Stallone, already making a fortune, got a staggering offer: $34 million, guaranteed, to do Rambo IV. But he hesitated.

“We thought it was going to be the biggest hit—this was before it came out,” he said. “And I was paid a fortune for it. Then they go, ‘We want Rambo IV. Here it is: Pay or play, 34.’ I go, ‘Let’s not jump the gun here.’”

Stallone walked away. At the time, he believed waiting was the smart move. Looking back, he thought differently. “That’s not a joke. Oh boy, what an idiot. Now I think about that and, wow.”

For context, $34 million in the ’80s was worth much more than it is now — closer to $85 million today. And when Stallone finally returned to Rambo IV in 2008, the paycheck didn’t even come close to what he was once offered.

This wasn’t his only career regret. Over the years, the action icon pushed his body to the limit, insisting on performing his stunts, and the toll added up.

One fierce moment? A fight scene in Rocky IV with Dolph Lundgren that nearly killed him. A brutal hit to the chest caused his heart to swell, and he ended up in intensive care.

Another regret? Losing the rights to Rocky. Stallone has been vocal about his frustration with producer Irwin Winkler, arguing that he should own the franchise he created. But despite the battles, he never stopped fighting — on screen and off.

Stallone’s career has been full of hits, misses, and surprises. But one thing’s for sure: his legendary status is locked in. Even if he once walked away from the kind of payday most actors can only dream of.

