The Kardashian and Jenner family has been the subject of a lot of chatter, opinions, and discussions ever since they first came into limelight with their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Twenty seasons later, it wrapped up and now the reality TV family has a docu-series called The Kardashians.

Apart from their mother, Kris Jenner, the family consists of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. All of the siblings are parents at this point of time except Kendall and previously the supermodel spoke about being the only one out of her family to be left out of parenthood as well as how she feels about it.

When Kendall Jenner Spoke About Being The Only Kardashian-Jenner To Not Be A Parent

During a May 2024 interview with Vogue, the 29-year-old divulged about being the person with the most boundaries as well as the most apart from the rest of her family. She said, “Even as a kid, I always have been. There are days when I look at what they have and think, That’s really special. I do like being a little bit removed, but one day I’ll make my way, probably.”

Kendall added, “When I was young I used to say that by 27 I’d love to have kids. Now I’m past that and I feel like I’m still so young. I’m enjoying my kidless freedom.” For those unversed, Kourtney, who is the oldest of the siblings, has four children namely son Mason, daughter Penelope, son Mason with ex Scott Disick and son Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

Kim, who is the second born of the Kar-Jenner family, has four kids with former husband Kanye West namely daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. Khloe is the third born and has two kids, namely daughter True and son Tatum with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Rob who is the fourth born and the only son in the second generation has a daughter named Dream with former girlfriend Blac Chyna. Kendall is the fifth born and is single as well as without children. Her last relationship was with singer Bad Bunny. Kylie is the youngest child of the popular family.

She has two children daughter Stormi and son Aire with former boyfriend Travis Scott. Being on the show every season isn’t her favorite part but she loves spending time with her family.

The model told the magazine, “It’s not my biggest cup of tea. And to be honest, I’ve never been very comfortable filming. I just feel I’m not good at it.” Regardless, she cherishes the family time she enjoys courtesy filming. The sixth season of The Kardashians is currently airing episodes on Hulu.

