Justin Bieber’s woes show no sign of stopping anytime soon as the singer made a rare solo appearance in New York City, stepping out in nothing but a bathrobe, cozy boots with blue socks, and a matching hat while revealing noticeably sunken cheeks and a weary expression.

Furthermore, as the ‘Peaches’ singer navigated the streets alone, his wife, Hailey Bieber, was spotted across town sharing laughs over lunch with Kendall Jenner before joining others to dine at Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s.

Justin Bieber steps out in New York City in blue bathrobe wardrobe (February 8) pic.twitter.com/wO2tucnOPe — Justin Bieber Photos (@bieberhqphotos) February 10, 2025

Fans Concerned with Justin Bieber’s Well-Being

Justin’s disheveled look has only added fuel to growing speculation about his well-being, as fans have voiced concerns over his increasingly erratic public appearances.

The 30-year-old has been looking noticeably unshaven and fatigued in recent weeks, prompting whispers about personal struggles behind closed doors. Adding to the intrigue, rumors of marital tension between Justin and Hailey have also been swirling for months.

Hailey Bieber with Kendall Jenner leaving the Barrière Fouquet’s hotel in Tribeca, New York. (February 8, 2025) pic.twitter.com/GZBNGaz4V3 — Hailey Baldwin CR Media (@HailsBaldwinCR) February 10, 2025

Sources claim their six-year marriage has been fraught with challenges, with an insider saying, “Some of Hailey’s friends have advised her to leave him. His behaviour is sometimes unacceptable. She’s put up with a lot.”

Another source added, “Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage. She loves him madly but he’s a loose cannon.”

Justin Bieber’s Social Media Activities Spark Speculation

The speculation escalated when Justin briefly unfollowed Hailey on social media before quickly refollowing her, attributing the incident to hackers.

In an attempt to quiet the rumors, the couple recently stepped out together, but Justin’s unkempt appearance—half-dressed in a baggy hoodie and unzipped cargo pants—only fueled further discussion.

Hailey and Justin leaving a pilates class in LA today! 💛 pic.twitter.com/z6tjWxX1gO — Hailey Bieber Updates (@haileybfits) February 10, 2025

