The rise of Justin Bieber as a pop star all those years ago is not a secret to anyone. He was everywhere after his single Baby went viral and years later when he rebranded himself as a teen sensation with Boyfriend, his fame and popularity only increased. Sold out tours, massive hits, several brand collaborations, and more became his everyday routine as a growing teen.

It affected him and his mental health in more ways than one. Soon after he was embroiled in controversies and went through a dark phase. There were times when he considered ending his own life. Here’s what Justin shared about the same a few years ago after pulling himself out of that hard space.

Justin Bieber On Being Suicidal At Lowest Phase Of His Life

During a March 2021 cover story with Billboard, Justin opened up about his reveal about feeling “really, really suicidal” at one point of his career. “I can talk about that part of my life and not feel like, ‘Oh, man. I was such a bad person,’ because I’m not that person anymore,” he stated, referring to his journey from that miserable spot to the peaceful person he later became.

The pop star added, “I also have done the work to know why I was making those decisions. I know where that pain was coming from, that caused me to act the way I was acting.” By that year, he was married to Hailey Bieber and was “in a really good place” in his personal life. Justin wasn’t bothered by the expectations as well as pressures of fame and popularity anymore.

Justin Bieber On Learning To Draw Boundaries

“At this point, I’ve reached a level of success so many times that I know success isn’t a be-all, end-all to my happiness,” he said back then. The 30 year old pointed out that over the years, he learned to create boundaries and be in a place in life where he felt like he didn’t owe anybody anything.

He expressed, “That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it,” and added that even though he wants to help people, he cannot do everything. “I want to sometimes, but it’s just not sustainable,” he told the portal. Back to his low phase, Justin was going through a lot of turmoil.

“Everything was about success, benchmarks and such, and then I was just still empty, you know?” he shared about how he felt during that point in his life. “All my relationships were suffering, but I had all this success and all of this money, and it just wasn’t fulfilling for me,” Justin continued further. He then focused on sharing his story and being honest about his mistakes.

His goal was to make everyone know that he looked right in the mirror and acknowledged his past, wanting to make a change to his life. That was the moment when things started changing for the better for Justin and he has carried that for the rest of the years of his personal and professional life.

