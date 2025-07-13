Barbie is on her way out of Netflix this July. The wildly popular 2023 film, which pulled in over $1.4 billion globally, is getting removed from the platform’s US catalogue on the 15th. Yes! That’s right! The pink-filled blockbuster from Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is making its exit soon as per Unilad.

What Is Barbie About?

The story follows a stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) living in Barbieland, a matriarchal utopia where Barbies thrive in elite roles while Kens, especially “Beach Ken,” exist only to seek Barbie’s attention. When Barbie begins experiencing human flaws like cellulite, flat feet, and existential dread, she is advised by Weird Barbie to find the child playing with her in the real world. Barbie journeys there with a stowaway Ken.

In Los Angeles, Barbie faces harsh realities and criticism from Sasha, her former owner, for perpetuating beauty myths. Barbie learns her crisis stems from Sasha’s mom, Gloria, whose emotional connection with Barbie awakened troubling thoughts. With Gloria and Sasha’s help, Barbie escapes Mattel’s capture and returns to Barbieland.

Meanwhile, Ken, exposed to patriarchy, stages a male takeover. Barbie, demoralized, regains confidence through Gloria’s empowering speech. The Barbies reclaim their society and choose to build a more inclusive one. In the end, Barbie chooses to become human, embracing a future shaped by self-discovery, per Wikipedia.

Hi, Barbie! BARBIE IS NOW ON NETFLIX IN THE US 🩷 pic.twitter.com/49RRwshS8t — Netflix (@netflix) December 16, 2024

The cast was massive and impressive. America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell all added punch to the screen.

Critical Acclaim & Box Office Success

Barbie stood tall as the 16th highest-grossing film of all time and held an 88 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised it as bold, smart and packed with more than bubblegum pink visuals.

Sergio Burstein of Los Angeles Times called it “of the best films of the year,” while Mark Kermode of The Observer (UK) wrote, “it’s a riotously entertaining candy-coloured feminist fable.”

Barbie Box Office Summary

Domestic – $636m

International – $810m

Worldwide – $1.4B

Despite all its success, Barbie is set to leave Netflix soon. If a rewatch was on your list, now’s the time—because by July 15, 2025, the pink-powered blockbuster will pack up her dream house and roll off the platform.

