Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany has returned, and this time, he is leading a gripping Netflix crime drama that has been watched for more than 74 million hours. The show, named The Waterfront, is not riding on nostalgia alone, and it is pulling people in with a raw, grounded story that is easy to binge and hard to forget.

What Is Netflix’s The Waterfront About?

McCallany, known for his role as FBI agent Bill Tench in Mindhunter, now plays Harlan Buckley, a weathered patriarch trying to hold onto a dying fishing empire in North Carolina. His family’s once solid livelihood is now surrounded by debt and danger, and as everything begins to fall apart, the Buckleys refuse to back down.

The show lacks any kind of mysterious gimmick or high-tech twist. It is a story about hardship and what desperation makes people do. What starts as a fight to save a business inevitably drifts into sad grimness.

What Fans Are Saying About The Waterfront On Social Media

According to Unilad, The Waterfront has generated 74.3 million hours viewed, and audience has also been hooked. On Rotten Tomatoes, the buzz is decently loud with fans giving it a 68% score, while critics sit more cautiously around 63 percent. On X, one viewer tweeted, “The Waterfront on Netflix is a must watch.” Another added, “The waterfront on Netflix – 10/10.”

The Waterfront on Netflix is a must watch — MGM (@meyannaa) July 6, 2025

the waterfront on Netflix – 10/10 — AJ🩶 (@anushkalarisa) July 1, 2025

A third said, “Hey everyone , Here’s my short review of #TheWaterfrontNetflix the 1st 3 Episodes. Wow this show is so so good and their’s a ton of family drama , lots of emotional stakes and the Buckley family goes through a lot especially Bree Buckley.”

Hey everyone , Here’s my short review of #TheWaterfrontNetflix the 1st 3 Episodes. Wow this show is so so good and their’s a ton of family drama , lots of emotional stakes and the Buckley family goes through a lot especially Bree Buckley #MelissaBenoist 1/3 pic.twitter.com/WejU6DKVcB — Kenny Kraly Jr. (@kennykraly) July 3, 2025

Someone else suggested, “If you don’t know what to watch on Netflix,check out “The waterfront. Don’t say I never plugged you.”

If you don’t know what to watch on Netflix,check out “The waterfront “. Don’t say I never plugged you. — YOU ARE UGLY BUT I (@MalumeRichie) June 28, 2025

If you’re a fan of slow-burn crime stories or loved Mindhunter, this one’s worth adding to your list. The Waterfront is streaming now on Netflix.

The Waterfront Trailer

