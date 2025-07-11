The release date for the fourth and final season of the sci-fi comedy-drama series Upload has now been revealed. According to the latest update, all four episodes of Upload Season 4, starring Robbie Amell in the lead role, are set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 25, 2025 (via Deadline). You can check the upcoming season’s new images below. Read on to find out what the show is about and whether it’s worth watching or not.

What’s Upload All About

Created by Greg Daniels (The Office) and set in the year 2033, Upload takes place in a technologically advanced world where humans can choose to upload themselves into a virtual afterlife. When Nathan Brown, a young computer programmer, dies in a mysterious car crash, he finds himself in a heavenly digital world with all the comforts and luxuries in a place called Lakeview. As he tries to adjust to the strange new reality, he develops a unique relationship with his handler, Nora (played by Andy Allo).

processing… new images (and our emotions). the final upload drops august 25 on @primevideo. #uploadtv pic.twitter.com/Z57WXQcScJ — Upload (@UploadOnPrime) July 10, 2025

In Upload Season 4, the plot is expected to be about how a smart AI goes out of control and puts both Lakeview and the real world in danger. The characters living inside the digital world face their toughest challenge yet, and their only hope to stop the disaster and save humanity is to team up one last time.

Is Upload Worth Watching?

Upload has released three seasons on Prime Video so far, with a total of 25 episodes. Despite a few flaws, the series is worth checking out for fans of sci-fi and comedy-drama. Upload Season 1 (2020) holds an 88% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 (2022) and Season 3 (2023) earned 100% and 80% scores, respectively. Moreover, the series also enjoys a respectable user rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb. We’ll have to wait and see how Season 4 lands with both critics and viewers.

Upload Season 1 Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Karate Kid: Legends Is Now Streaming In India — Should You Watch Or Skip It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News