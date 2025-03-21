The Office is one of the most loved mockumentaries of its time. The show ended over a decade ago, but the fans continue to bring it back through trivia and nostalgia. The characters have carved their mark with eccentric dialogue deliveries and quirky mannerisms. Michael Scott, Pam Beasly, Jim Halpert, and Dwight Schrute continue to top the fan-favourite chart followed closely by other supporting characters in the show.

Peacock, the production label has long announced a reboot for The Office. Titled as The Paper, the show will be set in the same universe as the original albeit with a new cast. Some of the original cast members are reported to make a comeback in the reboot as well.

According to the latest update by ScreenRant, Sabrina Impacciatore will reportedly appear as the lead, along with Domhnall Gleeson. Other cast members include Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Tim Key, and Eric Rahill. Greg Daniels and Michael Koman are the creative minds behind the reboot.

In February 2025, Variety confirmed that Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar in the original show will come back in the spin-off as well. The exact nature of his role is not yet unveiled, however, it is confirmed that he will not be a central character in the story.

One of the characters from the original, Kevin who also works in the accounting department is quite the unusual yet heartwarming character on the show. His character starts off being unlikeable but his dialogues and mannerisms over time make him an important and unforgettable cast member. Brian Baumgartner, who played the character spoke about the possibility of reprising his role in the reboot. Speaking to Screenrant during an interview for his role in Suits LA, the actor said, “I don’t know what the rules are there in the new show, or where Greg sees Kevin. I hope Kevin’s still working at the bar right around the corner from Dunder Mifflin. I hope he’s still there, so I don’t know about a trip to the Midwest, or who knows maybe those guys need to write a story about the people in Scranton and come in.”

He added, “I have no idea, but look, I’m really excited, as I’m sure everyone is, to see what they’ve come up with. Michael Koman and, of course, Greg Daniels, [are] genius, so I’m sure that it’s going to be a lot of fun for people.”

Further details on the plot and release date of The Paper are still under wraps. The progress on the reboot’s production is slow but it is definitely happening!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Confronts Carter About Daphne, Ridge Connects The Dots About Finn & Luna

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News