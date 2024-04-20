The Office reboot was one of the most popular shows on American television. Ever since there were reports about a new follow-up series with an alleged new cast, the fans awaited every news related to it. John Krasinski, Steve Carrell, Jenna Fischer, and Rainn Wilson became famous for their roles in the US version of the show; as per reports, two actors have joined the cast of the new series. Scroll below for more.

The workplace comedy was based on Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. In the US, the show was created by Greg Daniels, known for The Simpsons and King of the Hill. The show is reportedly in the works in early 2024. The creator, Greg, will return as the showrunner, as per reports. The show’s plot and other information have been kept under wraps for now.

The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that two actors have been cast for the new The Office show or The Office Reboot. They are Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore. For the unversed, he appeared in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2 as Bill Weasely. Domhnall is best known for his role as General Armitage Hux in the Star Wars movies. He was also seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Black Mirror.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Impacciatore is a Primetime Emmy Nominee for the popular show The White Lotus. She received much praise for her role as Valentina as part of the main cast in season 2 of The White Lotus. However, the netizens have given their verdict on this news on the social media platform X.

One of the users wrote, “Now this is good news!”He’s better than this.”

Another wrote, “The Office a future blockbuster.”

One person stated, “Imagine casting actual funny people.”

Meanwhile, one person asked, “Domhnall, why are you doing this garbage.”

Another stated, “No one asked for this.”

Followed by one adding, “Sabrina will be perfect as the new boss.”

And one user questioned, “But why?”

