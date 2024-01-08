British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais went viral a few days back for his controversial monologue involving Jeffrey Epstein at the 2020 Golden Globes. That was the last time he hosted the event. However, the comedian had a notorious reputation for his entire hosting career. Before the 2020 fiasco, Jennifer Lopez once threatened him at a Golden Globes award night.

Not just JLo, Spider-Man actor James Franco once allegedly revealed that he was not fond of Ricky’s humor. Then, the Braveheart actor once said he wanted to strangle Gervais and prefers Jimmy Fallon over the British comedian as a host. For the unversed, Ricky hosted the event five times, in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

In 2011, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Lopez told Access Hollywood that she was concerned about Ricky Gervais making a joke about her. So she took things in her hand and threatened Ricky backstage of seemingly the Golden Globes event. The Selena star said, “He’s very gutsy; it takes a lot of guts to get up there and make the comments he made and go for that type of comedy. I’m sure in his mind, it was all in good fun. But in the room, being in the room, it was like, eek.”

Recalling how she threatened the Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, Jennifer Lopez added, “Then, when I go backstage to present, I’m backstage with Alec [Baldwin], we’re about to walk out, and Ricky shows up. I say, ‘Listen! I will kill you, you understand; I am from New York, my husband fights, we both fight, we will beat you up after the show…with a couple of bleep bleeps in there.”

Jennifer Lopez was convinced that her threat to Ricki Gervais worked as she said, “I scared Him.” We are sure Ricky won’t mess with her ever!

In 2020, Ricky Gervais took a dig at the Hollywood stars and joked about some of their alleged connection with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. A few days back, the Epstein list was made public and included names of famous personalities, including Hilary Clinton and Stephen Hawkin.

The celebrities might have missed Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes 2024, as emcee Jo Koy was apparently a big flop as this year’s host. People’s uncomfortable reactions had gone viral on social media, including Taylor Swift’s alleged death stare when he landed an NFL joke at the ceremony, taking a dig at Tay and Travis Kelce‘s relationship.

Jo also made a distasteful joke on the $1.4 billion Greta Gerwig film Barbie. He said, “Oppenheimer is based on a 721 page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project. Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big bo****s.” He is getting slammed for his bore fest hosting at the Golden Globes 2024.

