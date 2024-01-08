The award season has taken off this new year, and fans have waited eagerly for the Golden Globes 2024 to find out whether their favorite movies and actors will bag the prestigious award. It was an eventful night indeed, and besides the presentation and all, it gave us some priceless moments. Some from the red carpet and some during the ceremony at Beverly Hilton in LA.

The award ceremonies always manage to offer some exciting moments, and one of the most iconic ones is still Will Smith slapping Chris Brown at the Oscars. But last night, the Hollywood stars didn’t disappoint us, and we have managed to jot down some of the highlighting moments. Scroll below for more.

From Jennifer Lawrence to Christopher Nolan, Brie Larson and others contributed to Golden Globes 2024’s highlighting moments. Oppenheimer not only led regarding winning most awards, but its director also won hearts by bringing up the late actor Heath Ledger while accepting his first Golden Globe.

Let’s check out some memorable moments from the Golden Globes 2024 night!

Christopher Nolan Remembers Heath Ledger

Christopher Nolan won the Best Director of a Motion Picture for Oppenheimer, the first time he won a Golden Globe. While giving his speech, he recalled the only time he got on stage to accept the award on behalf of Heath Ledger. He revealed that it was complicating and challenging for him and said, “And in the middle of speaking, I glanced up, and Robert Downey Jr. caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support — the same look he’s giving me now, the same love and support he’s shown so many people in our community over so many years,” via EW.

The celebrated filmmaker was visibly emotional, and you can check out his full speech here, posted on X by Christopher Nolan Art & Updates:

Christopher Nolan speech after winning Best Director at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8iuCR6bgLp — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) January 8, 2024

Brie Larson Fangirl Moment While Meeting Jennifer Lopez

The Captain Marvel star Brie Larson had her fangirl moment at the Golden Globes 2024. While giving an interview on the red carpet, Brie spotted Jennifer Lopez and had a moment of breakdown as Lopez approached her. The Marvels star took a moment to express her admiration and said, “I saw Selena, and it made me want to be an actor. You’ve always meant so much to me. … It’s been a dream of mine [to meet you], so thank you so much! Your work ethic is so important, thank you.”

Brie Larson was all teary-eyed while speaking to Jennifer Lopez, and you can witness the entire moment here, posted by Entertainment Tonight.

Brie Larson meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time is our golden moment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uUlIaos2mb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence’s Funny On-Camera Moment

Jennifer Lawrence is known to be one of the funniest actresses in Hollywood, and her friendship with Emma Stone goes way back. So, when Lawrence’s name was announced at the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony for Best Performance by A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy was announced, and the camera panned to her, she took a moment to fool around. JLaw could be seen mouthing, “If I don’t win, I’m leaving.” She was nominated for her adult comedy No Hard Feelings.

Unfortunately, Jennifer Lawrence didn’t win, but her good friend Emma Stone bagged it for the film Poor Things. JLaw celebrated Emma’s win with much vigor and enthusiasm. Check out her before and after reactions here posted on X, which have gone viral.

I love Jennifer Lawrence using her on-camera moment to tell everyone she’s leaving if she doesn’t win. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1pqdeGoV0l — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 8, 2024

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s PDA

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s dating rumors went viral last year, and they confirmed their romance at a Beyonce Renaissance Tour Concert. Kylie reached the Golden Globes 2024 Awards Ceremony to support her man, Timothee. The young actor was nominated for his film Wonka. Both Tim and Kylie complemented each other in black sparkly ensembles. The couple was caught on camera engrossed in each other, kissing and smiling.

Kylie Looked so much in love with the Dune actor. Check out their Aww-dorable moments here:

Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi — yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024

Margot Robbie Reacting To Jacob Elordi Bath Salt

The Barbie star was given the Jacob Elordi bath water-scented candle from Saltburn to smell at the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet. Margot Robbie was accompanied by her co-star America Ferrera, who initially declined to sniff it, but after Margot gave her review, America followed suit. Robbie also praised the Jacob-led film.

Margot Robbie gave out her verdict very seriously after smelling the bath water candle and said, “Hmmm… smells just like Jacob Elrodi’s bath water…” If Margot is speaking it, then we ought to believe that at least it was good enough to convince America to give it a chance. Check out the video here- courtesy of Entertainment Tonight.

Margot Robbie smells the Saltburn-inspired “Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water” candle pic.twitter.com/cmlS9fTGWw — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 8, 2024

Besides these moments, there was also a point in the Golden Globes 2024 Award Ceremony when emcee Jo Koy made the iconic Meryl Streep do the Wakanda Forever salute from Marvel’s Black Panther franchise.

Then Kieran Culkin said ‘Suck it’ to Pedro Pascal after winning the prize for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Succession. Pascal was also nominated for his role in The Last of Us. Check out the videos here:

Jo Koy making Meryl Streep do Wakanda Forever………. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zLQiY4G0OQ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

For more updates on Golden Globes 2024, stay tuned to Koimoi!

