Jennifer Lawrence is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘No Hard Feelings’ opposite her co-star Andrew Barth Feldman. Her fans are excited to see her in a unique role after a long time, and the film will be released soon. In a recent interview, Lawrence revealed that her mother Karen shocked everyone after she sold her used ‘broken’ toilet on Craigslist to Lee Eisenberg. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Jennifer is one of the most prominent actresses in Hollywood, with a massive fan following. The actress doesn’t have her official handles on social media, but thanks to her millions of fans, she has fan pages dedicated to her. JLaw is married to Cooke Maroney and embraces motherhood as she welcomed her first kid last year with her husband.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the latest scoop, in an interview with People, Jennifer Lawrence opened up on having a crazy throwback story to share on Craigslist. Yes, you read that right. Her mother apparently sold her broken toilet on Craigslist to Lee Eisenberg.

Jennifer Lawrence said, “Years ago, Lee Eisenberg bought a toilet on Craigslist from my mom. My toilet.” For those who don’t know, her upcoming film ‘No Hard Feelings’ is co-written by Lee and director Gene Stupnitsky.

Reacting to this revelation, her co-star Andrew Barth Feldman said, ‘Whoa.’ When asked why Karen was selling the toilet, JLaw said, “I don’t know. I’m like, ‘I broke it.’ My mom sold it for me.” The actress also revealed that Eisenberg knew the seller’s identity and said, “That’s how we know the story now,” and added, “So thanks, Mom.”

Haha, this is one crazy story to remember. What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s mother selling her used ‘broken’ toilet on Craigslist? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Friends Creators Tricked Audiences By Swapping Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green For An Episode, Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice After Decades Of Being Aired – Did You Know?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News