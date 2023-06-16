Jennifer Lawrence is one name that needs no introduction worldwide. The actress has done commendable work in Hollywood and has received international recognition for it, including Oscars, Golden Globe and Teen Choice, to name a few. While she never misses an opportunity to grab headlines for her professional career, we love her personal life too. JLaw has dated some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including British actor Nicholas Hoult, and the reason why they broke up will leave you stunned. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Lawrence and Hoult’s relationship was short-lived in 2013 but was the talk of Tinseltown, with her fans going gaga over the news. The actress is currently married to Cooke Maroney, and the couple shares a kid together, which they welcomed last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her relationship with Nicholas Hoult in a conversation with Marie Claire, Jennifer Lawrence said, “When we’re busy, we agree to mutually ignore each other. Not completely, but neither of us gets mad when the other doesn’t text back or call. Life’s super busy. Obviously, you know what they’re doing, and you trust them.”

After their whirlwind romance ended in a few months, a source close to E!News said, “They spent a lot of time apart because of work, and it was difficult on their relationship.”

In fact, in an interview with Vogue in 2013, Jennifer Lawrence labelled Nicholas Hoult’s dishwashing skills as a red flag and said, “[Nicholas] would never wring them out. We were in the kitchen once, and I picked up the sponge, and it was soapy and wet, and I was like, ‘See?’ These are the kinds of things that make me think we are never going to work.'”

What are your thoughts about Jennifer breaking up with Nicholas Hoult mutually back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Friends Creators Tricked Audiences By Swapping Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green For An Episode, Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice After Decades Of Being Aired – Did You Know?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News