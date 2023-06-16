American actor Jeremy Renner gained prominence for his roles in both mainstream blockbusters and critically acclaimed films. He is widely recognised for his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in Marvel Cinematic films, including the Avengers series.

Renner has garnered praise for his compelling and nuanced performance as the Marvel character. The actor brought a unique depth and vulnerability to the character, making Hawkeye an integral part of the superhero ensemble. But did you know he once wanted Hawkeye to be killed? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jeremy Renner’s portrayal of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, has solidified the character as a beloved member of the MCU. Through his nuanced performance, Renner brings depth, humanity, and emotional resonance to Hawkeye, making him an integral part of the superhero landscape.

As reported by Radio Online, during a Q and A session at London Film and Comic-con in 2016, Jeremy Renner said, “I never really told anybody this. but in the first Avengers… I was just getting to know who Hawkeye was, and then zap, I go around like a zombie, I’m like Loki’s minion. And I’m still not even sure who Hawkeye was at that point. So I’m a little frustrated because I was so excited to figure out who Hawkeye was.”

“I just had a heart attack in every scene – I’d just be walking with… Scarlett Johansson, and just like be ugh,” Renner said, clutching his chest theatrically. And they said, ‘what are you doing man?’ I’m giving you an option if you just want to kick me out of this movie. Just you know, at any given moment, if you wanna kill me off, daddy’s gonna be having a heart attack.”

In the end, though, Jeremy Renner made it through the story unscathed and says that the expanded role Hawkeye has had in the Marvel films since has made him keen to stay among the living.

“I don’t really want him to die now,” Renner told the crowd. “I really got to explore him a lot, and I can’t wait to explore him more, and there’s some really cool ideas coming up. Really cool ideas. Great deaths! Amazing ways to die.”

For more updates on Hollywood, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Rosie O’Donnell Breaks Her Silence On Her Public Fall-Out With Ellen DeGeneres & How She Was Hurt, Adds “I Don’t Know If It’s Jealousy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News