Scarlett Johansson, one of the A-listers of Hollywood, became a popular name in the industry after starring in Marvel movies as Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow. Apart from her other movies, she is mostly known as Black Widow to every human being. She is also known for talking her mind. However, there have been many embarrassing moments for her over the course of her career.

From blurting out the wrong things at the wrong time to facing wardrobe malfunctions, Scarlett has faced quite a lot of accidental moments. However, did you know that once she flashed her private parts to a complete stranger in an aeroplane? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to read further.

Scarlett Johansson, when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Show, she had confessed that once she had flashed her vag*na to a stranger accidentally on a plane. The Marvel actress shared the embarrassing moment, “It was unintentional, though. Obviously! I was using the bathroom in the plane, as one does, and I guess I didn’t lock the door. It happens, occasionally. I don’t know, I thought I did.” When she stood up to reach out to the toilet paper, a guy opened the door, and the actress splayed her vag*na out to him.

Scarlett Johansson further added, “The guy opens the door, he looks down, and he’s like, ‘Uh…oh! Oh!’ I was like, `Close the goddamn door!'” Then she returned to her seat and realised that the whole plane heard her scream, and everyone was like, “Oh, it was Scarlett who was screaming, and it was her vag*na!”

Well, surely it was one of those moments that Scarlett probably cannot forget her whole life – after all, she was the lady who flashed her vag*na to a stranger. Lol!

Did you know about this incident about Scarlett Johansson? Let us know in the comments below.

