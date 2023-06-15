Apart from being an influential singer, Miley Cyrus is also known for sticking to her beliefs and abiding them at all costs. The singer-actress has a reputation for her bold fashion sense and always speaking her heart out and never fails at maintaining it. While she has experienced a lot in her long career, one thing that Miley does not want to do is bring a child into this world. Scroll down to learn why she does not want to ever have a baby.

Miley has been in the industry for a long time now. While she began her singing and acting classes at an early age, she made her debut with the Disney show Hannah Montana in 2006. Since then, her career trajectory has only gone up with various accolades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Either about her professional career or her personal beliefs, Miley Cyrus never fails to share her views out in public. Apart from talking about human rights, she also advocates for saving the environment and once revealed that she will not have a baby till people become serious toward conserving mother earth.

In 2019, the Party in the U.S.A. singer interacted with Elle and referring to the planet, she said, “When she’s angry, don’t f*ck with her. That’s the way I feel women are like right now. The earth is angry.” She added, “We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce.” Miley Cyrus continued, “We’re getting handed a piece-of-s**t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child.”

Miley made her statement clearer declaring that she does not want to have her kid live on the planet which is losing its resources. She said, “Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that.”

In concluding her statement, the Flowers singer mentioned how a woman who does not want a child is treated in the society. Miley added, “If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless b***h who’s not capable of love,” Cyrus said.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Robert De Niro’s Rejected Audition Tape As Sonny Corleone For The Godfather Leaves The Netizens Surprised, “Hard To Understand Why DeNiro Wasn’t Cast!” [Watch]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News