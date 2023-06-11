Besides being the youngest of the Hemsworths brother, Liam Hemsworth is known for leaving a lasting impression with films like The Hunger Games film series, The Last Song, Independence Day: Resurgence and more. Besides his professional life, the Australian actor also makes it to the news owing to his personal life, aka romantic link-ups, ex-wife Miley Cyrus and more.

Today, we are talking about Liam and the time he was accused of allegedly cheating on Miley with American actress January Jones. For those who don’t know, January is known for playing Betty Draper in Mad Men and starring in films like Unknown, X-Men: First Class and more.

Circling back to what we are talking about, a February 2013 Star magazine report via Daily Mail claimed that Liam Hemsworth was getting close to January Jones whilst still engaged to Miley Cyrus. Yes, the cheating report surfaced around eight months after ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ actor had gotten engaged to the ‘Flowers’ singer.

As per the tabloid report, Liam Hemsworth and January Jones were pretty ‘hot and heavy’ at a pre-Oscar party the previous weekend. Liam attended the celebration at the Chateau Marmont without Miley, while Jones made an appearance too. As per onlookers, the two actors “were seen getting cosy when they thought others weren’t looking”.

The publication quoted an eyewitness saying, “It looked like they had some hot chemistry. They were all over each other – and they even kissed!”

While whether or not Liam Hemsworth actually cheated on Miley Cyrus with January Jones is unknown, many fans of the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer believe her 2023 track ‘Flowers’ is about her now ex-husband cheating on her with his Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

