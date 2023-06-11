Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes never miss an opportunity to make headlines with their sizzling chemistry offscreen. They broke up a while ago but got back together when their kissing pictures from this year’s Coachella festival went viral and have again called it quits if the recent reports are to be believed. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Camila opened up on Shawn talking dirty in his sleep during an interview, hehe! Scroll below to read the scoop.

Camila and Shawn are undoubtedly one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, and their separation didn’t go well with fans who were really upset and bummed about it. However, their Coachella viral kissing pictures earlier this year left their fans really excited and happy, but little did they know, it was only to part ways again.

Camila Cabello once appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and confessed that things get really steamy between her and her alleged boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, at night. She said, “He’s always sleep-talked, but it happened a lot during the pandemic because we were going to sleep together every night, that I stay up a little longer than he does, I’ll be on my iPad or reading or whatever.”

Camila Cabello continued, adding, “He just, like, is one of those people who as soon as he gets into bed is just like five minutes later… Like, mid-sentence, he’ll be like, ‘And I…’ I would be like reading or something, and he would just like start sleep-talking, and it would scare the shit out of me because he’d just be like, ‘Baby… That… Feels…. So… Good…,’ and then he’d go back to sleep.”

Haha, not Camila accidentally revealing too much information to her fans. We hope Cabello and Shawn get back together, as they look great together.

