Elizabeth Hurley is all in all a stunner, and the beauty added one more year of wisdom to her life on the 10th of June on her 58th birthday. The actress’ relationship with Hugh Grant is still talked about in Hollywood, and they were one of the most gorgeous couples back in the day. But things went downhill when the actor cheated on her with a s*x worker, and the reason behind it is all the more infuriating. Hang tight to find out about the outrageous reason that resulted in the pair’s breakup in 2000.

Hugh and Liz met each other on the sets of Remando Al Viento in 1987, and soon after that, they began dating and were together for 13 years before parting ways, but they reportedly remained friends even after that. After that, Hurley married businessman Arun Nayar in 2007, but that, too, unfortunately, did not last for long, and they split up in 2011.

Hugh Grant, in his appearance on the podcast WTF, revealed cheating on Elizabeth Hurley with a prostitute named Divine Brown, and the reason behind his action will leave you all fuming. At that time, Hugh went for his first big American film, Nine Months’ screening but was hugely disappointed by his own performance leading him to take this step. He said, “I was about to launch my first Hollywood film — my timing was impeccable. My problem was — that was my first Hollywood film, and I’d just been to see it.”

Hugh Grant added, “The film was about to come out a week or two after that, and I had a bad feeling about it. I went to see a screening. Everyone in it was brilliant, but I was so atrocious that I was not in a good frame of mind.” So to get over that, he drowned himself in alcohol, as per WIONews and reportedly paid Divine $60 to engage in a s*xual act with him. He was arrested for having s*x with a s*x worker in a parking lot and made news for it. Grant had to pay a fine of $1000, attend an AIDS education program and lose his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

