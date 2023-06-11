Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw the introduction of Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, and his performance generated a lot of applause and appreciation, but all of it will go down the drain as he has been accused of s*xual assault. After Jonathan Majors, Huerta has now been alleged of such a heinous act, and the person to accuse him is a well-established saxophonist named Maria Elena Rios. Scroll below to get the deets.

Huerta is popular for his work in Narcos: Mexico, and his MCU debut was very much commendable this allegation can be a hindrance to his future in one of the highest-grossing Studios. Earlier this year, the Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania star was booked for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and after that, many reported his disturbing behaviour.

Tenoch Huerta, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, has been accused of being a s*xual predator by well-established saxophonist Maria Elena Rios, who took to her Twitter to share the shocking news. In a series of her Tweets, she said Poder Prieto published things they were not authorised to do, further alleging that the company did not pay her, and while doing so, she alleged Huerta of s*xual assault.

Rios revealed that she participated in a podcast called “El Feisbuk de la Malinche”, but she did not get paid for it, adding she had also worked for Poder Prieto on other projects but did not get paid for them either. She accused Prieto of defending Back Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta as she labelled him a s*xual predator. Following that, Poder Prieto tweeted, “We are accused of not having paid you for this podcast. We cannot pay you something that is NOT our production. And we didn’t publish it; only that content was recommended as we recommend content almost every day…” To which the saxophonist replied, “I made it very clear to them when I left their sect that they protect the violent and s*xual PREDATOR of @TenochHuerta that they did not publish anything about me. They still went to look for me at a concert of hypocrites to avoid scandals for their @MarvelLATAM movie.” Here is the tweet by Maria.

Les dejé muy claro a mi salida de su secta que protege al violentador y DEPREDADOR sexual de @TenochHuerta que no publicaran nada de mí. Todavía fueron a buscarme a un concierto bola de hipócritas para evitar escándalos por su película de @MarvelLATAM. No ando jugando @LaMZapata https://t.co/3wf1ofyFx1 — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 10, 2023

There has been no news from Tenoch Huerta’s Rep as of now, and to get updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

