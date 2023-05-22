Marvel has given fans some amazing performances by actors and actresses in the superhero genre and it has been reported that the studio changed their entire plan after Jonathan Majors’ stint in the MCU series Loki. The entire Phase 6, which will be the multiversal saga, will be based on Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who is a major villain in the Marvel comics. Writer and author of the upcoming MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios book Joanna Robinson shared how plans were different initially and how Jonathan’s performance made a change of heart and plans.

For the unversed, Majors was arrested in late March this year on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment in a dispute with his alleged girlfriend. This has cast a major shadow on his career, and whether or not he will continue his role as Kang in the MCU is still a big question, which is said to be the next big baddie after Thanos.

The MCU book author Joanna Robinson speaking on the Ringer’s The Big Picture podcast, revealed that Jonathan Majors’ performance in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made the studio make him the focus of Phase 5 and 6. Robinson said, “I was told by someone who works for Marvel it was not the plan to make Kang the centre of everything until they saw the dailies from ‘Quantumania’ and after his performance in ‘Loki,’ which was so strong they were like, ‘This is it. This is our way forward. We’ve lost our varsity hero team, but let’s set up around this guy Kang and this performer that so many people are reacting to.”

Joanna further revealed that the stakes with Jonathan Majors are high as Marvel never focused on one character or actor that much before, and with his ongoing scandal, the studio is at a fix. The author said, “I don’t think you or I are very interested in saying what Marvel should or shouldn’t do going forward, but we know this is a huge problem for them that they are facing and grappling with right now. And what’s unprecedented in this for Marvel is, I would argue they have never hung so much of a franchise on one actor, as they tried to hang it on Jonathan Majors after his ‘Loki’ performance and his ‘Ant-Man: Quantumania performance.”

Robinson continued, “I would argue more than Downey as Iron Man, more than Brolin as Thanos, that hanging everything on these guys is then going to pop up in all of their properties leading up to something called ‘The Kang Dynasty’ has put them in a very unusual position. They don’t usually hang this much on one person in the way that they did here.” With Jonathan Majors’ legal troubles, there have been rumours going on that Jonathan Majors might get replaced and addressing that, Robinson shared, “And that has put them in the bind. We do not know what they are going to do. I’ve heard conflicting stories about they are going to replace him, they’re not even considering replacing him etc etc. But it’s just one more thing.”

