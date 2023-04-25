The Avengers have entertained the audience for a long time. It all started with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in 2008. Followed by other solo superhero films, including Thor, led by Chris Hemsworth. In 2012 The Avengers came out and the MCU fans got to see all the superheroes in one film, and there, another new journey began. Often times we have seen Captain America played by Chris Evans, take up the role of the leader but once RDJ and Hemsworth were asked about their opinion. Today we brought you this amusing throwback where we were once again clean-bowled by Tony Stark’s sense of humour. Scroll below to get all the deets.

There is no denying that MCU has lost its shine after the departure of RDJ and Evans’ Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, respectively. There have been speculations going on about their possible return to the universe. It will be all up to time to see whether we get them again or not.

An old video of Robert Downey Jr, aka Tony Stark and Chris Hemsworth, Thor has been resurfacing on Instagram where they get asked who is the actual leader of The Avengers, is it Thor who is a God, or is it Tony Stark, who has all the money! Interesting indeed!

Robert Downey Jr, as always said, is the perfect man to play the role of Tony Stark, and he proved it yet again with his answer. RDJ said, “We like to think of God before money…” But that came with a twist, as he added, “until the first-week groceries come out…” The Thor actor chimed in “then it’s all about money.” Yeah, we know who the boss is! Even though it’s an old video, the reactions from the netizens never fail to amuse us.

One of the users wrote, “God of Wealth”

Followed by, “He’s not the boss. He’s the one who pays for everything, designs everything and makes everyone look cooler”

“RDJ and his savage replies”

Another fan pointing the mistake in the interviewer’s question wrote, “Everyone knows Steve Rogers is the captain. The interviewer might be a DC fanboy.”

