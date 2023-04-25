A role can make or break an actor, and the fan-following of actors like Robert Downey jr (Iron Man), Johnny Deep (Captain Jack Sparrow), Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) and many more are proof. While some gradually gained fame and became global stars, Robert was pretty much an overnight sensation.

While Pattinson appeared in films Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Cedric Diggory and Art in How to Be, his portrayal of the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga films made him a household name. Robert played the character in all five films of the franchise – Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) & Part 2 (2012).

In a past conversation, Daniel Radcliffe – who became a teen sensation after playing the titular character in all the Harry Potter films, opened up about Robert Pattinson becoming an overnight star. While comparing how different their fames were, the actor stated that he had it was tougher for his former colleague. Scroll below to know what he said.

During an August 2011 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Radcliffe opened up about the fame his Harry Potter colleague Robert Pattinson earned with the release of Twilight. Stating that his countryman has had it harder than him with the HP films, Daniel said, “I think he’s had to do with kind of a lot more.”

Daniel continued, “I had a very gradual easing in to the idea of fame, because I was doing the first two films back to back almost. So, while the whole Potter film franchise was exploding, I was in studios filming and kind of unaware that this thing was going massive outside. Whereas Rob, [he] was suddenly the most famous guy in the world. I think that’s a lot harder to deal with.”

Besides Edward Cullen from the Twilight franchise, Robert Pattinson is now also known for movies Tenet, The Devil All the Time, The Batman and more. Besides the Harry Potter films, Daniel Radcliffe has also starrer in The Woman In Black, Now You See Me 2, The Lost City and lots more.

