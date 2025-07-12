The revival of the DC Universe started when David Corenswet’s Superman finally hit theaters. The magic of James Gunn is being talked about around the globe, and the audience is happy with how the movie is presented. Earlier, the film received mixed responses due to Henry Cavill no longer playing the superhero character.

However, after the movie was released, things turned out well, as fans loved David as the new Man of Steel. For those who haven’t watched the movie yet, one question that arises is whether Corenswet and Gunn’s version is really worth watching or it is just about the unnecessary buzz on the internet.

I hope you enjoy our film. #Superman is in theaters today. pic.twitter.com/1Lgupne9ym — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2025

Superman Is A Must-Watch Cinema For DC Universe Fans

Superman already had a massive gross opening at the box office. According to a report from Deadline, the film has a global preview of around $40M, which is gigantic in numbers. The latest film is a must-watch for DCU fans as it brings a fresh perspective on Superman.

This Superman is more relatable and even more human than real humans. For those who might not know, Superman is an alien of Kryptonian heritage. Despite this, his human upbringing made him a real superhero and helped him feel human emotions.

This time, everyone knows that Superman exists, but being an alien is one of the biggest issues in getting accepted by the people. The movie is not only an origin reboot story for the DC hero, but also exhibits Superman straight from the comics. The movie also has a great pace of action, and before the interval, it shows a great storyline development.

All these elements combine to make the James Gunn‘s Superman not only worth watching but also evoke a nostalgic feeling in Superman fans.

‘SUPERMAN’ has earned $40.3M in global previews (via: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/Qc1y8aWTfU — ScreenTime (@screentime) July 11, 2025

What Rating Does The New Superman Movie Have On IMDb?

As of writing, the film has around a 7.7/10 rating on the IMDb platform with over 37K votes. These ratings appear to be decent. Further, the film is expected to get more attention from the audience due to its positive reaction on the internet. Now, fans have their eyes set on the forthcoming Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, which will pit both superhero franchises against each other at the box office.

