Hollywood filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn’s Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet, has finally hit the big screen. The film marks the beginning of the newly reimagined DC Universe and has received a strong reception so far, with an 82% critics’ score and an impressive 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you haven’t seen the film yet and are wondering whether it includes any post-credits scenes or surprise cameos, the answer is yes. Superman features not one, but two post-credits scenes (a mid-credits and a post-credits) along with a few important cameos. But do they hint at new characters or tease a possible sequel? Let’s find out.

(Spoilers Ahead)

Superman Mid-Credits Scene

As many fans may already know, James Gunn’s Superman features the first live-action big-screen appearance of Krypto the Superdog. The film’s mid-credits scene (via CBR) shows Superman and Krypto sitting together on the moon, a moment fans might recognize from an earlier TV spot released by the makers. In the film, it is revealed that Krypto the Superdog doesn’t belong to Superman, but to his cousin, Supergirl, whose solo film starring Milly Alcock (of House of the Dragon fame) is set for a 2026 release. So, most likely, Krypto will return next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC (@dcofficial)

Superman Post-Credits Scene

The film’s post-credits scene features Superman and the Justice Gang member Mister Terrific (played by Edi Gathegi) cleaning up Metropolis after the mess caused by Lex Luthor. The two superheroes are seen looking at a slightly misaligned building wall (the result of a rushed repair). It’s a light-hearted moment when Superman makes a casual remark that doesn’t sit well with Mister Terrific, adding a touch of humor to the film’s closing moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Superman Homepage (@supermanhomepage)

Although both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes in Superman are enjoyable, they don’t reveal anything major. They give no hints at new villains, major characters, or a direct sequel setup. Still, they’re worth sticking around for, offering fans a mix of fun, laughs, and interesting character dynamics.

Superman – Important Cameos

There are several interesting cameos in James Gunn’s Superman reboot. Among the most significant, as per Screenrant are:

Appearances by Bradley Cooper, who plays Superman’s Kryptonian father Jor-El, and Angela Sarafyan (of Westworld fame), who portrays his mother, Lara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandro Biener (@sany__3000)

Another fun moment comes from John Cena, who reprises his role as the anti-hero Peacemaker/Christopher Smith in a brief cameo via a video interview, where he comments on something about Superman. His upcoming series, Peacemaker Season 2, is set to premiere on August 21, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GeekvsFan (@geekvsfan)

James Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, also makes an appearance as Maxwell Lord, a tech billionaire and the man behind the Justice Gang. Interestingly, Maxwell Lord has previously appeared in the Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 (the role was played by Pedro Pascal).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Gunn (@thejudgegunn)

Lastly, Supergirl, portrayed by Milly Alcock, shows up in a short but important scene, where she arrives to take back her superdog, Krypto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

What’s Superman All About

James Gunn’s Superman ostensibly focuses on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, among others.

Superman Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Superman Rotten Tomatoes Score Soars Past Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel as James Gunn Launches DC’s New Dawn in True Guardians of the Galaxy Fashion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News