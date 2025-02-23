Gal Gadot is one of her generation’s most gorgeous and influential actresses. Her journey from being an Israeli model and soldier inspires aspiring stars. It shows they can achieve their dreams with hard work and perseverance. After appearing as the DC superhero Wonder Woman, she is set to show her cruel side to the world in the live-action Snow White. She is playing the Evil Queen in the film. Gadot has appeared in multiple OTT movies in the past few years, and while she is about to return to the theatres, let’s look at the last 5 films of the actress at the worldwide box office.

For the unversed, Gadot won the Miss Israel 2004 at the age 18. She studied law and then slowly transitioned into acting, landing small roles in Israeli TV shows. She made her Hollywood debut in 2009’s Fast & Furious, where she played Gisele Yashar, a skilled weapons expert. She reprised the role in Fast Five (2011) and Fast & Furious 6 (2013), gaining recognition for her action sequences and on-screen presence. Her military background helped her perform her own stunts, making her a standout in the franchise.

Gal Gadot’s breakthrough role was Wonder Woman, and she made her first appearance in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It catapulted her to immense fame and global recognition. Soon, in 2017, her solo film, Wonder Woman, became a huge hit. Gadot became a symbol of female empowerment, mainly through her portrayal of Wonder Woman. She is now set to win hearts as the Evil Queen in Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role.

According to The Numbers, Gal has appeared as a leading actress in nine movies with a $1.88 billion worldwide aggregate box office. She ventured into more diverse roles, from an action-comedy like Red Notice to the thriller Death on the Nile, and her first lead role in an original action franchise came with Heart of Stone. Based on the data from Box Office Mojo, we have ranked the last five films of Gal worldwide.

5. Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016) – $29.91 million

4. Death on the Nile (2022) – $137.3 million

3. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – $169.60 million

2. Justice League (2017) – $661.32 million

1. Wonder Woman (2017) – $823.97 million

She continues to be one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood and a global brand ambassador for major companies. Gadot’s rise is a testament to resilience, talent, and smart career choices.

More about Snow White

In Snow White, she plays the Evil Queen, but the makers faced a severe backlash for casting her in that part. The live-action movie features Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, and Gal Gadot. It is a live-action remake of the 1937 classic animated fairy tale Snow White. The movie’s long-range box office forecast projects it to earn between $65 million and $85 million in its opening weekend in the US.

Snow White will be released in the theatres on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

