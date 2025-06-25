On June 12, Netflix dropped a cute animation trailer for its upcoming series, My Melody and Kuromi. This trailer of the stop-motion animation introduced the world to the sweet characters of the felt and cottony soft world of Sanrio characters. Voiced in Japanese, this trailer for My Melody and Kuromi appeals to the young and the old alike. While the children can enjoy the likeable cuteness of the animation, the adults can get a chance to relive their nostalgia of being introduced to the Sanrio characters. To those who are not fully aware of who My Melody and Kuromi are or what Sanrio is, let’s take a read ahead.

Introducing My Melody, Kuromi, and the world of Sanrio

Sanrio is known the most for the character Hello Kitty. But those who follow the characters by the company closely know just how fun and adorable its other characters, My Melody and Kuromi, are. My Melody is the protagonist, whereas Kuromi is the antagonist. My Melody is a sweet character, dressed in a pink or red hood with a flower next to her left ear. Kuromi is a doppelganger of My Melody, dressed in a black jester’s hood with a pink skull logo. Her features are sharp and pointed with a hint of mischief.

Netflix’s trailer for My Melody and Kuromi showcases the world of Sanrio characters living in Mariland, with a major focus on My Melody and Kuromi. In the trailer, the characters speak in Japanese. My Melody is a cheerful girl who is also quite straightforward. Kuromi is My Melody’s rival and quite the troublemaker, but she also has a girly side to her personality. Fate has other plans as these two rivals have to come together to face a major threat to their home, Mariland.

These events unfold over twelve episodes of thirteen minutes each. In the trailer, there is also a glimpse of K-pop group LE SSERAFIM singing the theme song Kawaii (Prod. Gen Hoshino). The show celebrates the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi. My Melody and Kuromi will be released on Netflix on July 24.

