Crunchyroll has a new king at the top. Only a few months after Season 2 wrapped up, Solo Leveling has now become the most-watched anime TV series on the platform as of March 2025.

Sony shared this milestone in its Business Segment Presentation & Fireside Chat 2025 report, which covers its Japanese music division. The update, published on June 13, confirmed that Solo Leveling climbed to the number one spot in Crunchyroll’s viewership history by the end of March. The second season finale had aired on March 30.

Solo Leveling Is Most-Rated Title on Crunchyroll with Record Fan Scores

This latest achievement follows earlier announcements about Solo Leveling’s growing popularity. In late March, the series became Crunchyroll’s most-rated title, pulling an average 4.9-star score from more than 610,000 fans. Considering that it goes up against long-running titles like Demon Slayer and One Piece, which has been airing for nearly three decades, this speaks volumes about its appeal. In February, Crunchyroll also announced Solo Leveling as the most-watched new anime of 2024. Alongside the anime’s success, manga sales have also seen a sharp rise after Season 2.

No Official Date Yet for Solo Leveling Season 3

Though Season 3 is yet to be officially announced, fans have reasons to stay hopeful. Crunchyroll’s Head of Theatrical & Distribution, Mitchel Berger, has assured audiences that Sung Jinwoo’s journey will be fully told. He hinted that more content is coming, though without a set timeline.

Other voices from the team involved with the series are sharing this sentiment, indicating it is not a matter of “if” but “when.” However, a 2028 release window now seems like the most realistic target as another quick turnaround like the previous seasons seems unlikely.

Solo Leveling Sweeps 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Solo Leveling was the star of the show at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards with a whopping nine trophies, including Anime of the Year. It was clearly the king of anime as it received more awards than other heavyweights like Dandadan, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Delicious in Dungeon, Kaiju No. 8, and The Apothecary Diaries. Such a sweep does not happen often.

The anime also took home wins across a wide range of categories. According to The Telegraph, Solo Leveling earned awards for Best New Anime Series, Best Action Anime, Best Main Character, and Best Anime Score. Sung Jinwoo’s voice actors earned recognition across Portuguese, Spanish, and English categories, while the anime’s ending sequence added another award to its growing list.

There is more to look forward to. A new video game, Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive, will hit PCs this fall and is expected to launch on Xbox in 2026.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Solo Leveling are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

