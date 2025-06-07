Demon Slayer paints Muzan Kibutsuji as a force nearly untouchable and a being with few weaknesses. But he had one critical flaw, and that is he had to run away from the sun. Over hundreds of years, Muzan has chased a dream darker than death itself. He wants to live forever, and that obsession pushed him to develop terrifying powers. Among them sits a deadly creation, the demon curse, which is soaked in his own blood.

Speaking Muzan’s Name Leads To Instant Death

To gain the power of the demon curse, a demon must take in Muzan’s blood. Although it sounds simple, the choice comes with a deadly weight. According to Gamerant, that blood doesn’t just boost strength but binds them to him. Most demons follow Muzan not out of loyalty but fear. They understand what crossing him means, and while they crave power, they know it’s also a leash.

The curse placed inside them does more than tie them to Muzan. It silences them as no one who has taken Muzan’s blood can say his name aloud. Even if they try, they would suffer. Just look at one of his demons, Susamaru, who found out the hard way.

In the middle of a battle, her emotions ran wild, and while trying to protect Muzan’s name, it slipped out. That proved to be enough to split her body open with massive arms bursting from her chest. Her body was torn apart long before the sunlight had the chance to finish her.

Muzan Uses The Curse To Control & Eliminate Threats In Demon Slayer

Threats aren’t something Muzan leaves to chance. The curse reacts whether the name is said in anger, pride, or even love, and truth be told, there’s no forgiveness. If a demon slayer were clever enough, they might be able to manipulate a demon into saying Muzan’s name.

However, Muzan can strike first. In the manga, when Yushiro controls Nakime, Muzan activates the curse to kill her before she can be used against him. He turns his own followers into weapons and can make them ready to explode if they pose a risk.

The Two Demons Who Freed Themselves From Muzan’s Curse

Not all demons bend forever to Muzan. Tamayo broke free after his near-death at the hands of Yoriichi. In that moment of weakness, Muzan lost control, and Tamayo escaped his grip. Her freedom became her strength, and her entire life after that was spent trying to end the demon who once controlled her.

Then there’s Nezuko. Her situation stands apart. She never seemed to fall under the curse. Her love for her brother and her desire to protect humans kept her from becoming like the others. Instead of devouring people, she sleeps to regain her strength. Her power doesn’t come from blood.

Only two demons have walked away from Muzan’s curse. But their stories show something powerful. Muzan may rule with fear, but his grip isn’t perfect, and there are cracks in the curse. There’s hope that more demons could escape, and as long as even one stands free, Muzan’s power can still be broken.

