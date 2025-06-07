Some shows take their time to find new fans, and Six Feet Under is one of them. This quietly powerful drama has found fresh life on Netflix a decade and a half after it ended, and those discovering it now are left shaken in the best way.

What Is Netflix’s Six Feet Under About?

The story, set in Los Angeles, centers around the Fisher family, who run a funeral home. When the father dies suddenly, his sons Nate and David are forced to reconnect, not only with each other but with the business they had tried to distance themselves from. However, what follows is a layered exploration of family and the little absurdities in between.

New Audiences Are Discovering It On Reddit & Social Media

The show originally aired on HBO from 2001 to 2005 but landed on Netflix in late 2023. Since then, it’s been popping up in Reddit threads and fan forums, and is being recommended again and again by those who stumbled on it and couldn’t stop watching. One asked on Reddit’s R/Netflix community, “What’s a movie/series on Netflix that you’ve ignored for a long time but ended up being very good when you watched it?”

“I just watched Six Feet Under. It was a lot better than I expected it to be!” a person replied, to which a second added, “Watched that for the first time like a year ago. I always thought what the hell is funny about a funeral parlor?”

The Series Finale Has Left Viewers Emotionally Shattered

Many viewers were caught off guard by how much the show affected them. It becomes very hard, practically impossible to turn away after watching a few episodes of the series. The emotional grip tightens as the seasons roll on and leads to a final episode that many now call one of the most powerful in TV history.

One viewer wrote on Reddit, “I swear I cried for a week after that ending!!!! I still get teary-eyed thinking about it!” Another echoed, “Just finished this this past week. I legitimately cried at the ending, and I never cry.” A third said, “It has one of the best series finales I’ve ever seen and left me bawling.”

The response on Rotten Tomatoes backs it up, with a near-perfect viewer score of 96%. For those who missed it the first time, all five seasons are now streaming on Netflix (UK, Canada, and Australia), HBO Max (USA), and Jio Hotstar (India).

Six Feet Under Trailer

