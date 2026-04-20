Michael – Budget & Box Office Break-Even (Estimated)

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, a film based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, is set to hit U.S. theaters on April 24, 2026. Starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, it has been made on an estimated budget of $155 million. Since another $15 million was spent on reshoots, this has taken its total budget to $170 million. Based on the 2.5x multiplier rule, the biopic needs to earn around $425 million worldwide to break even at the box office.

Michael – Projected Domestic Weekend Earnings

According to an industry estimate by Box Office Pro, Michael is tracking to earn between $65 million and $80 million domestically in its opening weekend. If it manages to collect a similar amount from overseas markets, the Lionsgate release would seem to be well positioned to reach its estimated theatrical break-even point. However, that would also depend on a steady hold and positive word of mouth among moviegoers.

April 2026 – Cumulative Domestic Total

At the time of writing, the month of April 2026 has generated a cumulative domestic box office gross of $604.9 million, according to Box Office Mojo data. And the biggest contributor so far has been the animated adventure sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Now, the question is: Can Michael help this month’s North American earnings to surpass the $1 billion mark? Let’s break down the numbers.

Can April 2026 Domestic Total Cross $1 Billion?

Since Michael will be hitting the big screen on April 24, it will have a full one-week run this month. Assuming the film opens at $80 million and collects an additional $25-30 million from Monday to Thursday (April 27-30), it could earn roughly $105-110 million in its first week. This would take the current $604.9 million April figure to around $710-715 million.

So, if ongoing films like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary can cover the remaining $285-290 million gap, the month’s cumulative domestic total has a chance to cross the $1 billion mark. Having said that, the final verdict will become clear after the month ends.

What’s The Plot Of Michael?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama follows the life of Michael Jackson (played by Jaafar Jackson). It is expected to focus on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is also expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Official Trailer

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