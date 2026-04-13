The Super Mario Galaxy Movie registers a massive second weekend at the domestic and worldwide box office. It has crossed the $300 million domestic milestone and another major global milestone as well. It also surpassed the global haul of Kung Fu Panda 4, achieving a significant box-office milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crosses $300 million milestone in North America

The latest Mario movie became the first film of 2026 to cross the $300 million milestone in North America. It collected a massive $69 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office, staying far below The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $92.3 million. It has registered the fifth biggest second weekend among April releases. In just 12 days, the film’s domestic total has hit $308.1 million.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crosses the $600 million milestone worldwide

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is also the first film of 2026 to cross the $600 million milestone worldwide. The movie collected $83.5 million on its second weekend, which is less than The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $103.8 million. In over 80 international markets, the animated sequel has reached a $320.6 million overseas cume. Allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is $628.7 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Domestic – $308.1 million

International – $320.6 million

Worldwide – $628.7 million

Surpasses Kung Fu Panda 4 as the 10 biggest animation post-COVID

According to the report, the animated sequel has surpassed the global haul of Kung Fu Panda 4 to become the 10th-highest-grossing animation post-COVID. For the unversed, Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed $547.9 million worldwide during its run. The Super Mario movie has surpassed that in just 12 days. It will soon surpass the $690.8 million global haul of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to become the 9th-highest-grossing animation post-COVID. The Chris Pratt starrer film will cross $750 million in its third weekend.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is currently tracking to gross between $1 billion and $1.15 billion in its lifetime, and it was released on April 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Worldwide Box Office: Here’s How Much It Needs To Surpass Evil Dead Rise & Become The Filmmaker’s Top-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News