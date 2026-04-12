Despite belonging to completely different eras, Hoppers is now on the verge of overtaking Enchanted at the worldwide box office. What makes this clash particularly interesting is the contrast in their journeys—one riding current trends and momentum, and the other a nostalgic favorite that thrived in a very different theatrical landscape. As Hoppers inches closer to the milestone, it signals how audience preferences and box office dynamics have evolved over nearly two decades. Read on for more.

Hoppers at the worldwide box office

The Pixar original is on track to become the highest-grossing original animation post-COVID at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, the animated original feature collected a solid $1.1 million on its 6th Friday at the domestic box office. It recorded the 3rd-largest 6th Friday for an original animation in over a decade, despite losing 440 theaters.

Hoppers remains below Elemental‘s $1.2 million and Coco’s $2.8 million 6th Friday grosses. The domestic haul of the animated original has reached $154.1 million in North America. It will surpass Elemental as the highest-grossing original animation post-COVID. Adding that to its $182.6 million international total, the worldwide cume of the original animation has hit $336.7 million. It is expected to cross $400 million worldwide this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $154.1 million

International – $182.6 million

Worldwide – $336.7 million

Set to beat Amy Adams’ Enchanted worldwide

Disney’s Enchanted is a live-action animated musical fantasy rom-com starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, and Susan Sarandon in key roles. It is both an homage to and a self-parody of Disney’s animated features. It established Adams as a leading lady in Hollywood and collected over $340.5 million worldwide.

Hoppers is less than $5 million away from surpassing Enchanted’s worldwide haul. Surpassing Enchanted would underscore how dramatically the box-office landscape has changed over the years. The Pixar original will achieve this amazing feat this weekend only. It is tracking to gross $400 million worldwide.

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