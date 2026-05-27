Bollywood is all set to welcome a brand-new, uniquely heartwarming addition to its rare superhero library. Jackie Shroff is gearing up to bring his latest summer family entertainer, The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman, to theatres on Friday, May 29, 2026. Armed with a mix of childhood nostalgia, a fresh grandfather-grandson emotional dynamic, and a supercute trailer, all eyes are curiously fixed on its box office potential.

Can Jackie Shroff trigger his Bhidu charm, enough initial momentum to touch almost 2 crore mark on Day 1? If it does, the film will comfortably secure a spot in the Top 5 highest Bollywood superhero openers of all time.

The Great Grand Superhero Box Office

The superhero genre in India has historically been a high-stakes territory. While big-budget franchise blockbusters have touched staggering heights, mid-tier attempts have struggled. The Great Grand Superhero has a target of almost 2 crore on the opening day to enter the top 5 superhero openers of Bollywood!

Currently, the fifth spot is owned by Abhishek Bachchan‘s Drona, also starring Priyanka Chopra. The film opened at 1.8 crore at the box office, and Jackie Shroff’s film needs to surpass this number with its opening.

Check out the top 5 openings of superhero films in Bollywood (India Net Collection).

Krrish 3: 24.25 crore Ra.One: 18 crore A Flying Jatt: 7.1 crore Krrish: 5.9 crore Drona: 1.8 crore

Directed by filmmaker Manish Saini and backed by Zee Studios, The Great Grand Superhero isn’t trying to set a standard of Marvel or DC. Instead, it relies heavily on the emotional bond between a young child and his grandfather, whom he genuinely believes is a superhero.

Will Jackie Shroff successfully leap past Drona to claim his crown in the Top 5 superhero openers? We’ll find out this Friday, May 29, 2026.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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