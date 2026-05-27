Horror is a genre that has long fascinated cinephiles worldwide for its ability to transport viewers to a completely different world. From iconic films like The Exorcist, The Shining, and Rosemary’s Baby to modern classics like The Conjuring, Get Out, and Weapons, these films also performed well at the box office.

However, only a handful of horror titles have crossed the rare milestone of earning over 100 times their budgets. On that note, let’s take a look at the horror films so far that have delivered over 100x returns on their budgets and which one has topped this box office metric.

Horror Films That Earned Over 100x Their Budgets

Let’s take a look at which horror films have earned over 100 times their budgets, along with their worldwide earnings and estimated budgets according to Box Office Mojo.

1. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Worldwide Total: $30.1 million

$30.1 million Budget: $114,000

2. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Worldwide Total : $30.9 million

: $30.9 million Budget: $140,000

3. Halloween (1978)

Worldwide Total : $47.2 million

: $47.2 million Budget: $325,000

4. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Worldwide Total : $248.6 million

: $248.6 million Budget: $60,000

5. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Worldwide Total : $193.4 million

: $193.4 million Budget: $15,000

6. The Devil Inside (2012)

Worldwide Total : $101.8 million

: $101.8 million Budget: $1 million

7. Obsession (2026)

Worldwide Total: $84.6 million

$84.6 million Budget: $750,000

Earnings-to-Budget Performance (Approximate)

Paranormal Activity: 12,893x The Blair Witch Project: 4,143x Night of the Living Dead: 264x The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 221x Halloween: 145x Obsession: 113x The Devil Inside: 102x

What The Above Numbers Indicate

The above figures and calculations suggest that the clear winner in terms of earnings-to-budget performance is the 2007 found-footage horror film, Paranormal Activity, which earned an astonishing 12,893x its budget, followed by another found-footage film, The Blair Witch Project (4,143x). Interestingly, Curry Barker’s 2026 film Obsession, which is currently playing in theaters, has also secured a place in this list and has earned around 113x so far over its budget.

What’s Paranormal Activity All About?

Directed by Oren Peli, the found-footage supernatural horror movie’s plot centers on a couple who become targets of a dangerous supernatural entity in their home. So, the couple decides to record their spooky experiences using cameras, and that’s when the real terror begins.

Paranormal Activity Trailer

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