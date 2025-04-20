Eminent Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg is one of the most prolific and renowned directors across the globe. Besides directing cult films such as E.T., Indiana Jones Trilogy, Saving Private Ryan, and Schindler’s List, to name a few, the 78-year-old filmmaker has also given us a few horror films, namely Jaws, Poltergeist, and Jurassic Park. Will you believe us if we tell you that even Spielberg once got terrified of watching a low-budget horror movie? Read on to know which movie we are talking about.

Which Low-Budget Horror Movie Got Steven Spielberg Terrified?

The name of the horror film that scared Spielberg to death was Oren Peli’s directorial debut, ‘Paranormal Activity’. It was shot in a found-footage format and was initially made on a shoestring budget of just $15000.

What Exactly Happened?

As the story goes, according to CBR, Steven Spielberg was given a DVD copy of ‘Paranormal Activity’ for his feedback. When he watched the movie, an eerie incident happened to him. After watching it, Spielberg’s room somehow got mysteriously locked on its own, and he was not able to open it. He had to take the help of a locksmith to get the door unlocked. But the whole incident scared the wits out of him. He thought that the Paranormal Activity DVD was haunted by a demonic presence, so he took the copy and sent it back in a trash bag.

Paranormal Activity Plot Details

The found-footage supernatural horror movie’s basic plot revolves around a couple who become the target of a fierce supernatural entity inside their home. So, the couple decides to record their spooky experiences using cameras, and that’s when the real terror begins.

Paranormal Activity Box Office Performance, Rotten Tomatoes Score, and Sequels

The first Paranormal Activity movie grossed a whopping $194 million at the box office globally, yielding an incredible return on investment. It currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83%, which is quite good for a horror film.

The success of the first film spanned a string of sequels, but they were not able to even remotely match the critical acclaim of the parent film, although they were commercially successful films. The series grossed around thirty times its total budget.

What’s Next for Steven Spielberg

After his last feature film directorial venture, ‘The Fabelmans’, Steven Spielberg’s next film as a director will be the yet-untitled science fiction movie starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Wyatt Russell, among others. Reportedly based on a flying saucer theme, the film is set for a theatrical release on 12th June 2026.

