Steven Spielberg and Daniel Day-Lewis working together sounds like a dream. But before 2012 Lincoln, their paths nearly crossed on Schindler’s List. Only one problem—Day-Lewis wasn’t feeling it. Not because of the role. Not because of the story. But because he wanted Martin Scorsese to direct it, not Spielberg. Enter Liam Neeson, and the rest is Oscar-winning history.

Steven Spielberg Handed Schindler’s List to Martin Scorsese, Then Snatched It Back

Schindler’s List was actually handed to Martin Scorsese first. Steven Spielberg was attached to the film for years but wasn’t sure he could pull it off. So, he passed it to Scorsese, thinking (as what Spielberg told Entertainment Weekly), “Marty won’t shy away from the heavy stuff.” But the second he did, Spielberg had a change of heart. The director added:

“But the minute I gave it to Marty, I missed it. I’d given away a chance to do something for my children and family about the Holocaust.” Spielberg wanted it back, especially because it was a deeply personal project. And since he’s Spielberg, well, he got it back. And Scorsese—like a good sport—returned it. But Daniel Day-Lewis? He wasn’t on board with the switch.

His loyalty to Scorsese ran deep, so he dipped out. When Schindler’s List was still a Scorsese film, Daniel Day-Lewis was the guy. The method king himself was ready to take on Oskar Schindler. But the moment Scorsese left? Day-Lewis was out.

Not because he wasn’t interested—he was just that loyal to Scorsese. The Hollywood actor even admitted he was excited about the role but walked away the second Spielberg took over. As the actor said in an interview with The New York Times:

“I thought that would be something very interesting to do. But then the project went to Spielberg. When I met Martin at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, I wanted to pick him up and cuddle him. He is a mighty man, and when he asks you to do something, you want to do it. I was struggling to escape from English drawing rooms, but because of Martin, I accepted the role in The Age of Innocence.”

Instead, Day-Lewis went off to film The Age of Innocence with—yep, the film directed by none other than Scorsese himself. Spielberg’s Schindler’s List is an emotional gut-punch, but Scorsese’s version? It would’ve been different.

His original script was much shorter—115 pages compared to Spielberg’s 195. That’s a lot of extra scenes Spielberg and his team added. Would Scorsese’s take have been just as powerful? We’ll never know. But knowing his style, it probably would’ve been grittier, maybe even darker.

With Day-Lewis out, Spielberg found his Schindler in Liam Neeson. And honestly? No complaints. Neeson killed it (in a good way). The movie won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. So, even though Day-Lewis bailed, everything worked out. He probably would’ve won an Oscar for it anyway. That’s just what he does.

