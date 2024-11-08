Steven Spielberg doesn’t watch his films! Ahan, who brought us Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Schindler’s List, would rather skip right past them if they pop up on TV.

So, what gives? Spielberg shared his “no rewatch” policy while promoting Spielberg, the HBO documentary chronicling his legendary career. He explained to E! News that his approach is simple: he doesn’t “dwell.” As soon as one movie’s done, it’s onto the next project—no rewinds, no replays. For Spielberg, it’s all about looking forward. “I don’t dwell,” he said, hinting that reliving his past films might feel like revisiting old homework.

The one exception to Spielberg’s hard rule is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. But even then, it’s only under exceptional circumstances—like movie night with his grandkids. Imagine it: Spielberg on the couch, giving live commentary to his grandchildren, assuring them, “He doesn’t die,” and “It’s only scary for a little while, then you grow to love him.” Spielberg’s not just watching E.T.; he’s guiding his family through it, taking the grandkids on the same emotional journey he once crafted for audiences everywhere. Lucky kids, right?

As for the rest of his movies? They’re no-go zones. Spielberg admitted he’d flip past Jaws or Close Encounters just like the rest of us would a rerun we’ve seen too many times. And while fans might be stunned that he doesn’t want to revisit some of the greatest films ever made, Spielberg’s pretty matter-of-fact about it. “I don’t dwell,” he repeated.

But Spielberg, the HBO documentary directed by Susan Lacy, does dwell—and thankfully so. It takes us back to where it all began, charting Spielberg’s meteoric rise from a young guy hanging around studio lots in the ’70s to the icon he is today.

What’s intriguing, though, is that while Spielberg dives into his career and creative process, it keeps his personal life at arm’s length. Spielberg was clear: “This is a career documentary—it gets personal, but it’s not about my personal life.” It’s a fitting choice for a director who, despite changing the face of Hollywood, remains surprisingly private and remarkably modest.

Spielberg’s decision not to watch his work says much about the man himself. While he’s created films that have defined pop culture, he’s not indulging in self-celebration. It’s as if he’s still that young guy breaking into Hollywood, constantly pushing himself to create, innovate, and, most importantly, move forward.

So, while Spielberg’s work has been immortalized in movie history, don’t expect to find him watching his flicks on a quiet night. The filmmaker who forever changed how we see movies has a policy of “no look-backs,” with only E.T. as the rare exception. And with that, Spielberg keeps proving that even after a half-century in the business, he’s always focused on what’s next.

