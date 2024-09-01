In a world dominated by superhero movies, two revered filmmakers, Steven Spielberg and James Cameron, are a class apart. They have never delved into the blockbuster genre but have produced some of the highest-grossing films of all time. Over the years, both have gained the reputation as two of the greatest directors in cinema history. They also lead the list of highest-grossing directors of all time.

However, Steven Spielberg ranks as the #1 highest-grossing filmmaker of all time. James Cameron, who ranked #2, is $2 billion short of dethroning Spielberg, who has a seven-year lead in filmmaking against him.

Steven Spielberg has grossed over $10 billion worldwide, making him the highest-grossing film director in the world. Meanwhile, James Cameron came in second with over $8 Billion. Steven Spielberg grossed $10 billion with 37 films. However, Cameron grossed over $8 billion with only 14 films. Despite Spielberg ranking as the #1 highest-grossing filmmaker, Cameron has more blockbusters. The Titanic director’s three films have made over $2 billion each.

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg has only one film that has grossed over $1 billion in 1992. None of Spielberg’s films have crossed the $1 billion mark in the last three decades. Meanwhile, James Cameron’s most recent film, Avatar: The Way of Water, grossed over $2 billion in 2022.

The upcoming sequel Avatar: Fire and Ash, which will be released next year, is expected to echo his previous success. Cameron can potentially surpass Spielberg as the top filmmaker by 2025. Meanwhile, Spielberg’s next untitled project is set for a 2026 release.

Steven Spielberg began making films in 1974. He directed his first mainstream film, Sugarland Express, which grossed $7.5 million. While the first film didn’t rattle the box office, his second movie, the 1975 summer blockbuster Jaws, turned him into a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Today, Jaws is Spielberg’s eighth highest-grossing film. At the time, it made an unheard $482.9 million worldwide (without adjusting for inflation).

With a career spanning nearly six decades, Spielberg has directed 37 films that have grossed $10.7 billion worldwide. The 1992 film Jurassic Park is his highest grosser, earning $1.04 billion worldwide (before adjusting for inflation). This is followed by the 1982 hit E.T., which grossed $792.9 Million.

Here are his five highest-grossing films.

Jurassic Park (1992) – $1.04 Billion E.T. (1982) – $792.9 Million Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) – $786.6 Films The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – $618.6 Million War of The Worlds – $606.8 Million

Meanwhile, James Cameron, who began making films in the early 1980s, directed 14 films that grossed $8.7 billion worldwide. The 2009 film Avatar is his highest-grossing film, with the 2022 sequel landing second place. The 1997 film Titanic is his third highest-grossing film.

Here are his five highest-grossing films.

Avatar (2009) – $2.9 Billion Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – $2.3 Billion Titanic (1997) – $2.2 Billion Terminator 2: Judgement Day – $520 Million True Lies – $378.9 Million

While Spileberg’s five highest-grossing films have made over $3.2 Billion, James Cameron’s top five earners amount to nearly $8 Billion.

