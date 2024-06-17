Megan Fox was a rising star in Hollywood before a callous remark derailed her career. In the noughties, Fox appeared in two blockbuster Transformers films. She was on track to rub elbows with the A-listers before she was fired from the franchise.

In 2009, while basking in the success of two blockbuster Transformers, Megan Fox’s star was firmly on the rise. As a rising star, she sat down for an interview with a magazine called Wonderland, and that’s when things went south.

During the interview, Fox compared the Transformers director Michael Bay to Adolf Hitler, saying, “He’s like Napoleon, and he wants to create this insane, infamous madman reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is.”

The comment didn’t sit well with executive producer Steven Spielberg, who ordered Bay to fire Fox from the franchise. Bay told GQ in 2011 that Spielberg asked him to fire Fox. You know, the Hitler thing. Steven (Spielberg) said, fire her right now,” he recalled.

Bay Told GQ he wasn’t offended by Fox’s comments, adding, “Megan loves to get a response. And she does it in kind of the wrong way. I’m sorry, Megan. I’m sorry I made you work twelve hours. I’m sorry that I’m making you show up on time. Movies are not always warm and fuzzy.”

Meanwhile, Megan Fox reflected on the incident years later with Cosmopolitan. Fox revealed she was fired after she refused to apologize for the callous remark. She said, “All I had to do was apologize, and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn’t see [that] it was for the greater good. I thought I was Joan of Arc.”

Micahel Bay later cast Fox in the rebooted version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

