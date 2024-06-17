Superman Star Henry Cavill will soon add a doting father to his list of accomplishments! On Father’s Day, Henry Cavill took a selfie on Instagram and shared it in front of a nursery and a cot, asking for tips from all fathers. In the post, Cavill hinted at the imminent arrival of his child.

The post surprised fans who were unaware that the actor’s girlfriend was so close to giving birth after Henry Cavill announced in April 2024 that he was expecting his first child with his girlfriend.

He captioned the June 16 selfie with,” Oh yeah…..and Happy Father’s Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??”

The post has generated interest in Cavill’s partner, who is all set to give birth to their child. Henry Cavill has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, since early 2021. Here’s everything we know about his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, ahead of their child’s birth.

Natalie Viscuso is a 35-year-old Entertainment Executive.

Per her LinkedIn profile, Natalie Viscuso was formerly vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, which was behind Cavill’s 2013 movie Man of Steel and 2020’s Enola Holmes.

Deadline reported in 2022, Viscuso was “tapped to oversee television as Vice President of TV at Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment.”

Henry Cavill’s girlfriend was featured in MTV’s ‘My Super Sweet 16’

According to ELLE, Natalie was featured on the 2005 season of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16. Viewers were introduced to Natalie as a wealthy 16-year-old who had just moved from Roswell, New Mexico, to La Jolla, California, “to live with her wealthy dad and stepmom” in a $5 million house.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso dragon dating in 2021

Multiple reports said the duo was rumored to be seeing each other in early 2021. Later that year, Natalie Viscuso confirmed their relationship after sharing a gushing tribute to the Superman star.

“I am so, so proud of you, Henry. You truly are the greatest man I have ever known,” she wrote in November 2021. “The Hollywood Reporter did an incredible job with this cover story—it really is a great read. SO PROUD I’m literally crying.”

Nearly a year later, the couple attended the red carpet premiere of Cavill’s Enola Holmes 2 in New York City. In April 2024, Henry Cavill confirmed he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

