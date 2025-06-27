Churuli was released back in 2021. The film was controversial, to say the least, but those controversies had died down to an extent until recently. A new controversy has now emerged: actor Joju George, in a recent interview, accused the makers of Churuli of misleading him, without naming anyone in particular. He also claimed that he did not receive any remuneration for his work. In response to these allegations, director Lijo Jose Pellissery shared details of the financial transaction on Facebook. In this article, you’ll find an overview of everything that has happened so far.

The Release of Churuli

Churuli was released directly on Sony LIV without a theatrical run. Since it was a direct-to-OTT release, it did not have to follow the guidelines of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the makers had originally planned a theatrical release. But they knew that the version ultimately released on Sony LIV would never be approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to its strong language. So, they created two different versions of the film: one intended for award events and special screenings, and a second, toned-down version without excessive profanity, which was meant for theatrical release.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, ushering in an era of direct OTT releases. This gave them the opportunity to release the uncensored version, with extreme foul language, to the general public. According to Deccan Herald, the version released on Sony LIV is not compliant with the standards of the CBFC. This information was disclosed by the Additional Advocate General of the CBFC, Grashious Kuriakose, in the Kerala High Court.

What Is The Involvement Of The High Court And Kerala Police In Churuli?

The court got involved after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed, seeking the removal of the film from the OTT platforms. As reported by Mathrubhumi, the High Court ordered the Kerala Police to investigate the allegations. Senior officers holding ranks such as ADGP, ACPA (Admin), and SP had watched the film and submitted a report. Ultimately, the High Court ruled in favor of the film and allowed it to remain on Sony LIV.

What Is the New Controversy Involving Churuli Actor Joju George And Director Lijo Jose Pellissery?

Joju George expressed his dissatisfaction with the makers of Churuli, without naming anyone, during an interview with The New Indian Express. He revealed, “In Churuli, the version with foul language. I was told that this version would only be sent for awards. But they released it. Now I have to carry that. Churuli has a version without foul language.”

He also noted that in his hometown of Thrissur, a certain level of foul language is used even in friendly conversations. Joju mentioned that he had dubbed for the other version, the one without foul language, and had expected that version to be released in theatres. When asked by an interviewer whether he had confronted Lijo Jose Pellissery about the change, his response was “Ask who?”

He went on to say, “They should have told me. Telling me would have been the decent thing to do. I didn’t get any money for acting in that film. I’ve expressed my dissatisfaction. And when I got in trouble with the court because of that film… nobody called and asked. In my hometown, it was a huge issue. Everyone uses profanity in my hometown, but I got into trouble.” He also confirmed that Churuli was the only film he and Lijo Jose Pellissery have worked on together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The New Indian Express Kerala (@xpresskerala)

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Response To Joju George’s Allegations About Churuli

In a Facebook post, Lijo mentioned that Joju’s comments had hurt the producers. He also revealed that Joju was paid ₹5.9 lakhs as remuneration for a cameo role in the film, which was shot over three days.

How Joju Hit Back At Lijo

Speaking to Onmanorama, Joju said that his contributions to the film were not limited to just the cameo role; he spent more time at the shooting location. He asked Lijo to share the full agreement of their collaboration, which contains more details about his remuneration and involvement in the project. He also mentioned that he spoke out publicly only because his daughter had been subjected to bullying due to the film.

Churuli Trailer

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Kannappa Ending Explained: From A Staunch Athiest To Mahadev’s Biggest Devotee, Here’s How Thinnadu’s Heart-Wrenching Story Concludes! [Spoiler Alert]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News