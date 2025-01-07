We have all been waiting for Pani’s official OTT release date. However, specilatedrelease dates came and went without the film’s arrival. Well, we finally have official confirmation regarding Joju George’s directoral debut’s release date and its destined streaming platform. Keep reading for all the details.

Plot

Joju George plays a family man entrenched in the underworld power structure of Thrissur, Kerala. The story takes a turn when two up-and-coming hitmen cross paths with his wife, igniting a conflict between Joju’s character and the newcomers. At its core, the film unfolds as a classic revenge drama.

Trailer:

Cast and Crew

The film stars Joju George, Alexander Prasanth, Chandini Sreedharan, Bobby Kurian, Abhinaya, Seema, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Bitto Davis, Rinosh George, Jayashankar, Sujith Shanker, Babu Namboothiri, Sagar Surya, and Sona Maria Abraham.

Written and directed by Joju George, a renowned actor in the Malayalam film industry, this marks his directorial debut. The music is composed by Sam C.S. and Vishnu Vijay, with cinematography by Vijay and editing by Manu Antony. The film is produced by Joju George, M. Riaz Adam, and Sijo Vadakkan under the banners of ADS Studios, Appu Pathu Pappu Production House, and Gokulam Movies.

Box Office Figures and Audience Response

Pani initially received a mixed response, but the real controversy began when Joju George personally called out a social media user who had posted a negative comment. The phone conversation, which bordered on verbal abuse, sparked widespread backlash after the audio recording was leaked online, drawing significant attention from the media.

Despite the uproar, the film went on to perform well at the box office. While the exact budget remains undisclosed, our sources suggest it was made on an estimated budget of INR 15 crores. Over a period of 34 days, Pani managed to gross INR 33.89 crores worldwide.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Pani is set to premiere on SonyLIV on January 16, 2025. The film will be available in its original Malayalam language, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. This announcement was officially confirmed through SonyLIV’s Instagram post.

