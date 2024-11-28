The Joju George starrer Malayalam action thriller Pani has wrapped up its theatrical run. Despite stiff competition from other movies, the movie witnessed a successful run wherein it recovered its budget. Let us take a look at its closing box office collection.

Pani Closing Box Office Collection

On its 34th day, the Joju George starrer earned 1 lakhs when it comes to its day-wise collection. Interestingly, the day-wise collections remained intact for the last 6 days. The film’s total India net collection comes to 19.4 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 22.89 crore. The movie earned around 11 crores from its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 33.89 crore. Thus, the film wraps up below the 40 crore mark. It could have crossed 40 crores had the day-wise collection not been reduced drastically.

Pani Recovers Its Budget

While the exact budget of the Joju George starrer is not known, it is said to be mounted at a scale of 15 crores. If this is true, the film has easily crossed its budget with flying colors. Despite a tough competition from movies like Amaran, Lucky Baskhar, Bagheera, and KA, the film managed to emerge as a success. This was because of a solid positive word of mouth wherein fans were impressed by the performances and the subject of the film. The film is speculated to be released on OTT soon. While the platform or the release date is not out yet, rumors are rife that the film will be released by the end of December on an OTT platform.

About The Film

Apart from Joju George, Pani also stars Sagar Surya, Junaiz VP, and Bobby Kurian in the lead roles. The movie has been helmed by Joju George himself and is also penned by him. At the same time, the music has been composed by Vishnu Vijay, Sam CS, and Santhosh Narayanan.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Pani:

India net- 19.40 crores

India gross- 22.89 crores

Overseas gross- 11 crores

Worldwide gross– 33.89 crores

