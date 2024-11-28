Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is all set for a grand release tomorrow in China. There’s a huge buzz around the film’s arrival in the country, and considering the performance in previews so far, expectations are very high for its full-fledged run. As per the latest development, the film achieved a box office milestone yesterday, indicating a strong run ahead. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Kollywood thriller was originally released on June 14. Riding high on positive reviews from critics and favorable word-of-mouth, the film reached great heights with a steady and consistent run. Made on a controlled budget, it made big returns, and globally, it crossed the 100 crore mark, becoming the first Tamil film of 2024 to hit a global century. Now, with the Chinese run, it is expected to cross many bigger milestones.

Previews were held in China starting from November 23 ahead of the full-fledged release on November 29. On the first day itself, in limited shows, the film crossed the 1 crore mark and maintained the momentum moving forward. As per yesterday’s update, it has hit the $500K mark at the China box office, which is commendable.

Yesterday, Maharaja amassed $130K from previews, bringing the total collection to $500K in China. If we convert this to Indian rupees, it equals 4.22 crores. Talking about footfalls, it has sold over 93,000 tickets at the box office. Such a response indicates that word-of-mouth is favorable, setting the stage for the film to mint massive numbers from tomorrow.

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 20 crores. So, if we compare it with China’s previews collection, the film has earned 21.1% of its total cost through previews only.

In the original run, Maharaja did a business of 109.13 crore gross at the worldwide box office during the original run. If we include China’s numbers, the updated total stands at 113.35 crore gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

