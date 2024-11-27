After Venom: The Last Dance, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is preparing for the release of Kraven the Hunter. The long-range forecast is here, and it does not look very optimistic. However, there is still time before it hits the theatres, and hopefully, it will not suffer the same fate as Madame Web, which came out earlier this year. Scroll below for the deets.

It features Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, who has appeared in the MCU before as Pietro Maximoff. In addition to him, the film also features Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe in supporting roles. There is not a lot of buzz around the film, and to be honest, Venom 3 is only performing decently at the cinemas, and it might end up being the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. Before that, Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, was a box office disaster. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies and the Spider-Verse films only perform exceptionally at the box office. Tom Hardy-led Venom movies are also successful, but not as much as the live-action Spider-Man flicks.

For the unversed, Aaron Taylor-Johnson starrer Kraven the Hunter was directed by JC Chandor. It was initially slated to be released in January 2023 but was delayed to October 2023, August 2024, and then again in December; it will finally hit the screens. The continuous delays are expected to have a negative impact on the film’s box office collections.

According to Box Office Pro’s long-range forecast, Kraven the Hunter is expected to collect between $20 million and $25 million. This is closer to Madame Web’s debut weekend numbers. The Dakota Johnson-led movie collected an estimated $15.3 million in the United States.

The report further claimed that the film’s marketing strategy is not so strong, and it is even looking hard for it to exceed the debut weekend collection of Venom: The Last Dance. Venom 3 collected $51 million on its opening weekend.

More about Kraven the Hunter –

The movie revolves around Kraven, who has a complex relationship with his father, setting him on a path of vengeance and motivating him to become the greatest and most feared hunter.

It is scheduled to be released on December 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

